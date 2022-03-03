FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gaia, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 187.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.