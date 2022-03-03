FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increased by National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NYSE PBA opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -824.97%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.