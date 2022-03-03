FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issued By KeyCorp

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of VCYT opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veracyte by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

