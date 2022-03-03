Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Gaia has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter worth about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

