Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.90% from the stock’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Gaia has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
