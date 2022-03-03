Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.90% from the stock’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Gaia has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.