Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.