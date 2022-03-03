Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

