GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Stock Price Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS – Get Rating) shares rose 424,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.85). Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

DIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.88) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price objective on shares of GCP Student Living in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £966.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.43.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

