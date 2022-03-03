GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($43.82) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.04 ($42.74) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

