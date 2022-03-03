General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Position Boosted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

