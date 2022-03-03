General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.58.

GD traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.02. 14,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $163.12 and a 52-week high of $237.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

