Genesco (GCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.400-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.40-6.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCO opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $967.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.04. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

