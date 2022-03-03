Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Short Interest Up 406.7% in February

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 406.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,150,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,070,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,157,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAAU remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

