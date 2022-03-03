Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 24,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

USLM stock opened at $116.65 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $660.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile (Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.