Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akouos were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 43.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 157.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Akouos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

