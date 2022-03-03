Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNYA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,448,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNYA opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

