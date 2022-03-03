George L. Sing Sells 2,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $616.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $619.40 and a 200 day moving average of $624.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.