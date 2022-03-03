GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.93.

Shares of GFL opened at C$37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.70. The company has a market cap of C$12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$34.34 and a 52 week high of C$54.01.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

