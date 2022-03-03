GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 49,411 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.22.
About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)
GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
