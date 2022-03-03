GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 49,411 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.