Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

