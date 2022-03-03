GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 156,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.