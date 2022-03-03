Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.46%.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp (Get Rating)
Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.
