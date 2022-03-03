Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.20. 6,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

Featured Articles

