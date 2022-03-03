Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.20. 6,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.
About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)
