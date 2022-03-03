Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

