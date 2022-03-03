Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.29

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.29 and traded as low as C$19.40. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$19.40, with a volume of 780 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.72 million and a P/E ratio of 118.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 175.81%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

