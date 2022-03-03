Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QYLG traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

