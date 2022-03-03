Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of QYLG traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
