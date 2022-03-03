GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFS. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

