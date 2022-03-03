GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on GFS. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.
GlobalFoundries stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About GlobalFoundries (Get Rating)
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.