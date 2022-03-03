GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Up 6%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares were up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.20. Approximately 25,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,481,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlobalFoundries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

