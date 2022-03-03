GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Up 6%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares were up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.20. Approximately 25,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,481,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlobalFoundries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
