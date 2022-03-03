Gnosis Market Capitalization Reaches $645.90 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $645.90 million and $17.31 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $346.32 or 0.00790912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

