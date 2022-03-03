Gogo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,561 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 351% compared to the average daily volume of 1,454 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gogo by 67,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gogo by 484.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 105,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,327. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

