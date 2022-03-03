GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Down 12.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 146,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,641,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 467,177 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

