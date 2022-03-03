Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 1,858,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

