Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GROY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Royalty by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 2,945,547 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,823,570 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

