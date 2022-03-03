Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Short Interest Up 162.5% in February

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCO. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,117,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GPCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 11,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Golden Path Acquisition has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.27.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.