GoldenPyrex Price Hits $0.0197 on Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $196,714.33 and approximately $5.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.67 or 0.06702409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.20 or 1.00165217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.