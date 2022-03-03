Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 588,131 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Athira Pharma by 39.6% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 254,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Athira Pharma by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 268.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.29. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

