Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $284,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.