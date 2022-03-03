Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $865,000 Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Ooma worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 56,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OOMA. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

OOMA opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.41 million, a P/E ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

