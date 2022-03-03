Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $505.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

