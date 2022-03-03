Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 26,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 24,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

