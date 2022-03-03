GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $35.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -222.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,587 shares of company stock worth $31,417,043. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.