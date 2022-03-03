Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 88,433 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $48,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.71. 51,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.