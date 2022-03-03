Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,440 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.89. 214,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

