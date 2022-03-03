Gradient Investments LLC Buys 10,363 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 44,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

