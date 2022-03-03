Gradient Investments LLC Has $13.81 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

