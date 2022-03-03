Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.65. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 528 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 22,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

