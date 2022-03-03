Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of GRMN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,218. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

