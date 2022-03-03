Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 60,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,707. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.