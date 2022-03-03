Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,513 shares of company stock worth $65,089,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $5.30 on Thursday, reaching $142.56. 139,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.49 and a 200-day moving average of $284.01. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

