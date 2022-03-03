Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for about 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $18,038,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

