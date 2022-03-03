Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 5,654 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TPI Composites worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,170. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $450.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

TPI Composites Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.